The Grangeville girls had no trouble at all against St. Maries, with their concerted defensive effort holding all but two St. Maries players scoreless. GHS senior guard Megan Bashaw and other reserves played a big part in that, as the Bulldogs’ grip on the game tightened with each fresh round of substituions last Saturday, Jan. 18.
“Defense is my favorite part of the game,” Bashaw told the Free Press. “I like getting in there and going for steals.”
Bashaw was also among the Bulldogs who made at least one three-pointer this week. “Macy Smith, she just went off,” Bashaw said of Grangeville’s game at Nezperce earlier in the week. “She made a ton of shots — five three-pointers — and she has worked a ton on that shot.”
Having blown out both of their Central Idaho League foes, she said the team is confident about its position for the playoffs. “We have to work hard,” she said. “We have a great team and a lot of great chemistry as a team. We’re all pretty close, and that helps us flow better together during games.”
Grangeville’s district tournament schedule largely hinges on the outcomes of upcoming games. One Central Idaho League team will be eliminated Feb. 8.
If Grangeville holds onto the top seed through the end of the regular season, the Bulldogs’ first playoff game would be Feb. 10: at Genesee if St. Maries eliminates Orofino, or at a different location to be determined if Orofino eliminates St. Maries. The tourney would continue Feb. 11 and possibly Feb. 12, with the district winner on to state, and with the runner-up facing a Feb. 15 play-in game.
