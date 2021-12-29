Girls who wrestled in high school in Idaho last year had a year-end tournament of their own, but to win a state medal, they faced having to outperform in the boys bracket. Having placed sixth last season, Kadence Beck is looking forward to a real chance for an even better finish against an all-girls state bracket this season. The junior is schooled at Craigmont, but she’s one of several competing in a Bulldog uniform as part of a co-op that spans the Camas Prairie.
“It’s definitely different,” she said of competing in Grangeville gear, “but I love my team and I’m glad I’m here.”
Beck is wrestling boys some weeks and girls others this season. She made such short work of the girls bracket at one meet earlier this season, her coach — her father, Andrew Beck — has matched her up against boys twice so far. But district competition — which is required for state qualification — will be against all girls, and due to a quirk of how qualification is determined, her path to state goes through the one her dad sees as perhaps the best in the state.
Still, Kadence Beck is “ecstatic” to have an all-girls finale.
When Beck last wrestled Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman in eighth grade, Zimmerman won. Beck is hoping to reverse that next time they meet.
“I’m definitely putting in the work,” she said.
She’s hopeful that many — or all — of her teammates will qualify for state this season, naming them all.
Their next event is Dec. 30 at St. Maries, with CV’s annual tournament close to home Jan. 28-29.
