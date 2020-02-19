The girls state wrestling tournament held last weekend isn’t sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association, but Grangeville senior Brittney Benavidez told the Free Press she thinks it’ll soon become an official championship event.
“The girls tournament was huge,” she said. “It was a really good turnout. We had 102 girls. So it was a huge success, in my book. I took third. I was planning to get something higher than that, but with the athletes in my bracket, that was hard.”
She made a bad move trying to throw Boise’s Ornella Kero, who took advantage and pinned her late in the third round. “I beat her before,” Benavidez said, noting she had pinned Kero in the second round when the two squared off at an early-season event. “She had that toughness and that thrive, and I respect her for beating me. I was winning by points when I messed up the throw and she caught me. But the losses make you realize you’ve got to learn.”
She said Clearwater Valley’s Fallon Wilkins also did well at girls state.
The sanctioned tournament is coming up Feb. 28-29 at the same site — Holt Arena in Pocatello — and to get there Benavidez would have to qualify against the district’s top boys in one of the prime weight classes: 145. She said Tuesday she hadn’t yet decided if she’ll give it a go at Potlatch this Saturday. “If you’re going to wrestle nationally, it’s an upper hand to wrestle boys, but at the end of the day girls are different,” she said. “I think it was a huge thing to have girls state because it gives girls drive to want to do it. I know a lot of girls won’t because they’re wrestling against boys.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Cloninger’s Marketplace.
