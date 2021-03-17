“The week went pretty well,” said GHS senior Blake Schoo, perhaps understating an extraordinary start to the Bulldogs baseball season. “I thought we did a lot of good hitting the whole five games. I was really impressed with how we did. I was afraid we’d slow down, but we did really well. Pitching-wise, I wasn’t thinking I’d pitch all game, but I felt really good out there.”
In seven and two-thirds innings so far, Schoo hasn’t allowed a hit. And during his second at-bat last Saturday, March 13, he got one of those hits few baseball players are able to claim: a grand slam.
“It was in the first inning, and my first at-bat, I got beaned, so I ended up on first,” he said. “We kept hitting through the lineup and I came up again with the bases loaded. So I was just focused on getting something into the outfield to at least get an RBI or get a couple of runs scored. The pitch came, a fastball, and I reached for it a little bit. I was a little in front of it. I for sure thought it was a double, so I kept running, and I thought that’s what it was when the guys put their hands up. So I stood on second. Then I saw my coach doing the home run signal, and that was it.”
It reminded him a bit of one he hit out at GHS during Legion play last summer, but this one was just barely over the fence, he said.
His pitching was perhaps even better that day, as he picked off the only runner who reached base in the course of booking 15 consecutive outs. “I was in the zone quite a bit and I was running with all four pitches that day,” he said, crediting catcher Tori Ebert for calling good pitches.
March 19-20, Grangeville has tournament play scheduled at Payette, and March 23, GHS is set to visit Clearwater Valley.
