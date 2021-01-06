The Grangeville basketball boys returned to action Tuesday night against the same opponent they faced to start the season: Prairie.
Though the outcome was unknown at press time, the Bulldogs had a score to settle against the Pirates, who won at GHS last month despite Grangeville’s fast start. The Bulldogs have been working on shooting better.
At Moscow before the holidays, Blake Schoo notched double-digits, mostly on free throws and drives.
“They’re a good shooting three point team,” he told the Free Press. “I think we pushed the ball pretty well, and we had a lot of drive-and-kicks. We shot well. They shot lights out and there’s nothing you can do about that. We have to look for open shots, the drive-and-kicks, and the drives when we have them.”
During their break, the Bulldogs were in the gym, working on their shooting.
The Bulldogs got into the state tournament by way of a play-in game last season, and has set a team goal to get back. “Our goal is to make it to the state government for sure and to shoot for the state championship,” he said. “That’d be a tough run, but I think we can do it.”
Schoo likes the chemistry this year’s team has.
“We have great chemistry,” he said. “All of us have been playing since fourth grade. We have good rebounders on our team with Reece [Wimer], Dane [Lindsley], Jared [Lindsley], Caleb [Frei] — those guys are dang good, and our second-chance points make a big difference. The guards, Miles [Lefebvre], Tori [Ebert] — they’re good sharing the ball.”
This week, Grangeville hosts Clearwater Valley Jan. 7. Their first league game of the season is Jan. 12, at Orofino.
