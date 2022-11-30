Becket Bowen — in 10th grade this season — and his brother, Michael, both qualified for state competition last season. Becket competed in the lightest weight class, and credited his qualification to coaches Andrew Beck and Callen Jackson as well as Trenton Wren, his wrestling partner.
“My mom and dad really believed in me,” he added. “My whole family believed me, and my other friends and family kept pushing me on.”
This year, he moves up to 106 and is squaring off against Kaden Schaff in practice. “Kaden is standing out to me,” Bowen said. “He’s really good at setting stuff up and getting into a shot. It’s helping me get better. My older brother Michael also stands out to me. He’s a senior this year, so he’s the guy that I’m looking up to.”
He said he’s also looking up to coach Andrew Beck, who passed away in October. “I really keep him in memory for what he wants us to want us to become, as wrestlers and teammates,” Bowen said. “He wanted us always to keep being good at wrestling, but always try to find ways to help other people, too.”
Bowen expressed condolences for the family, Amanda Beck and teammate Kadence Beck.
The Bulldogs’ first meet this season is at Potlatch on Dec. 3. On Dec. 17, GHS will host its home meet, which they’ve called the Beck Memorial Tournament. Though he missed it last season, Bowen is looking forward to the Clearwater Valley Duals meet, which is calendared Jan. 27-28 in Kooskia.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.