Becket Bowen photo

Becket Bowen.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Becket Bowen — in 10th grade this season — and his brother, Michael, both qualified for state competition last season. Becket competed in the lightest weight class, and credited his qualification to coaches Andrew Beck and Callen Jackson as well as Trenton Wren, his wrestling partner.

“My mom and dad really believed in me,” he added. “My whole family believed me, and my other friends and family kept pushing me on.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments