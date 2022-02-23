The Grangeville basketball girls had their eye on the 2A state title, and a fifth quarter against Aberdeen might have got them past the semifinal. After playing their hearts out last Friday, Feb. 18, the Bulldogs overwhelmed Melba and won third place.
“We definitely had to fight hard for it at the end there, but we knew we were playing for each other and playing our last game together,” GHS senior Talia Brown said Monday, Feb. 21. “We just wanted it to be the best one we could have, and it ended up really well.”
She pointed to outstanding play from several teammates: “Abbie [Frei], in our first game really hit it off,” Brown said. “She had lots of good points for us and got the momentum going. Then, that third place game, I think Bailey [Vanderwall] had a really amazing game. There are many times she just cuts in the right spots. She is always looking for passes to teammates, and she made a lot of good shots. It really is awesome to play with someone like Bailey.”
Brown’s free throws late in the third-place game against Melba sealed it for Grangeville. Grangeville overcame the injury of star guard Camden Barger during the trophy game. “That’s the worst thing that can happen in your last game,” Brown said. “She had a great tournament. At that moment, we realized we needed to fight even harder, and realized that we were all going to have to step up in ways that we hadn’t had to.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Anderson Aeromotive, Inc.
