Grangeville’s first state win marked a big step for the girls soccer program now in its third year.
The tournament also saw goalie Talia Brown enter the state record book, with 45 saves in three games surpassing previous high total of 33 stops by Jackie Jensen of Coeur d’Alene Charter in 2013.
“It was hard,” Brown said of the tournament. “It’s definitely harder competition down there, but it’s really good for our team to experience that and to get to know how other teams play.”
Going into the tournament, the Bulldogs weren’t sure what to expect, so, she said, “we wanted to play our game.”
“We focused on our passing,” she said. “Instead of having them control the game, we wanted to play a way we can be proud of, and I think we played a really good game.”
Grangeville will graduate Kim Kaschmitter early as well as seniors Alleyna Edmondson and Cecila Rojas, and exchange student Elsa Israelsson will return to Sweden. So, 11 players pencil as returners for next season, including Brown and prolific scorers Mia Rioux and Naomi Connolley.
Brown touted the GHS defense during the Kimberly game as a key difference.
“They did a really good job helping me out,” she said.
Brown reflected on the program’s progress.
“Last year, we won our first game in the entire program history,” she said. “Winning our first state game, that’s an incredible jump. We’re leading the way for girls coming up into this program, and I think a lot more girls will join because we’ve had this experience.”
