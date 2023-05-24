Gabe Bybee photo

Gabe Bybee.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville senior Gabe Bybee posted a result in the 2A boys triple jump and set new personal bests in both the 110 and 300 hurdles races at the state track meet last Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at Middleton.

“Probably that 300 hurdles,” Bybee said of which performance he felt was best, “just because of how tough that race is. ... It’s not that far compared to the mile and two-mile, but trying to get over them fast is a little rough.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.