Grangeville senior Gabe Bybee posted a result in the 2A boys triple jump and set new personal bests in both the 110 and 300 hurdles races at the state track meet last Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at Middleton.
“Probably that 300 hurdles,” Bybee said of which performance he felt was best, “just because of how tough that race is. ... It’s not that far compared to the mile and two-mile, but trying to get over them fast is a little rough.”
He said he was pleased with how his final high school event turned out. “It would have been nice to place, but I’m happy that I was able to PR at state,” he said. “Not a lot of people can say that.”
Junior teammates Tyler Zechmann and Ryan Detweiler both also set personal records in the 800. Both competed in the mile as well. Zechmann ran the anchor leg of Grangeville’s medley relay and Detweiler added the two-mile to their busy final meet of 2023.
“They’ve been there through it all,” Bybee said. “They’ve worked harder than I ever have, and the results kind of speak for themselves. I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do next year. ... It makes me happy to see that so many people enjoy track, and that puts me at peace that I can leave knowing that our track program is in good hands with coach Jaggi."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.