Grangeville’s Gabe Bybee swept the 2A hurdles races at the district track meet May 13-14 at Lapwai. “It was tiring having to do both of them in the same day, but it was really fun,” he said. “I enjoyed the competition. It’s been good this season. I’ve been doing better being aggressive at the 110 hurdles. I tried 300 meters hurdles for the first time this year, and I found I was decent at it, so I stuck with it. That’s from coach [Ryan] Jaggi. I love him as a coach and he’s a great teacher.”
He said he’s proud of all his teammates this year. “They’ve worked really hard,” Bybee said. “I’m really proud of them. A lot of the distance runners I saw give really good performances, and just overall great teamwork. I know that Gabe Kantner tried really hard to get to state and he was nervous that he wasn’t going to, but he’s going for both 100 and 200. He was a little disappointed in the 200, but he still got second out of all those other kids. There’s always that need to win, or that want to win.”
Bybee “just kind of got thrown into it for districts last year,” he said, “because they thought I might be able to make it to state. I made it in the 110s last year, even though I wasn’t very good. This year, I wanted to try more with that and coach told me that would be decent at the 300 hurdles, too. So I gave those a shot. It was rough the first few races because it just takes it out of you, but it’s fine. I had run the 400 before, but the 300 definitely feels longer.”
The state meet begins at 9 a.m. MT each day May 20-21.
