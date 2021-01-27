Caleb Frei and the Bulldogs had beaten Orofino earlier in the month, but in front of their home crowd last Thursday night, Jan. 21, he redoubled his efforts.
“We didn’t play them very well the first game, so all of us were kind of wanting — not revenge, we beat them first game — but we wanted to do a lot better,” he told the Free Press. “We were all kind of getting pumped up and getting each other pumped up about it. So I made up my own mind that I was going to work harder than I did the last game. And we had just come off a loss, so we were all figuring it was a good chance to make up for that.”
Frei booked 17 points and 12 rebounds, including a leaping alley-oop play he made off a missed shot.
“I’ve always wanted to do that and I just had a little opportunity,” he said. “We were kind of going on a run. We got a fast break. It was just a little jumper in the key that missed. It came up high, so I just jumped up and set it right back in.”
Playing in front of a crowd last Thursday night also made a difference in getting the Bulldogs going.
As for his assessment of Grangeville’s strengths, Frei said playing together since a young age is an important one. “Nolan Schoo did so much to make our varsity team what we are right now,” Frei said. “We all played AAU together ever since third grade and he kept it to us Grangeville guys. Some AAU teams get recruits from other towns, but that’s not what we had. Nolan kept us all together, and that’s a big part of how we’re winning this year, because our coaches growing up made us stick together.”
St. Maries is in town for a double-header this Saturday, Jan. 30, with the varsity girls at 1:30 and the boys at 4:30 p.m.
