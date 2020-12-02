Camden Barger’s second foul shot on Nov. 24 didn’t fall, but she made the next 11 in a row as the Grangeville girls dispatched Kamiah 57-37. With her passing and shooting, she was in on the first eight points as Grangeville led from the jump.
“We’ve been working a lot on just free throws in practice,” she told the Free Press. “We probably shoot 100 hundred every practice and we’re always shooting for 70 percent. If we don’t get 70 percent, we run. I think that definitely had to contribute to how I did from the foul line just because I’ve been shooting so many free throws and practicing them.”
Grangeville started the game with a full-court press.
“We definitely do a lot better when we start off pressing,” Barger said. “It gets our momentum going for the first half of the game, and I think it also kind of shocks our opponents. When we all are in the front court with our hands up and they can’t get the ball past half court, I think it’s a little bit intimidating.”
Against Melba earlier this season, Grangeville faced a team of similar capability and style.
“We play very similar,” Barger said. “We are both small and quick, and sometimes when you match up with someone who is similar to you, it’s a little bit harder.”
The same is true of the Grangeville-Prairie rivalry, which is set to be renewed this week, with the boys playing Wednesday night at GHS and the girls playing Friday night at PHS.
“I think that will be fun and I’m hoping that will come out on top,” she said. “I think we will, but I’m not going to underestimate them.”
Bulldog of Week sponsor is: Stuivenga Vessey Drilling and Pumps
