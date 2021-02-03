With regular season games against Orofino and St. Maries behind them, the Grangeville girls know the district title — and a state tournament trip — are practically in their grasp.
Camden Barger, who scored 21 against Orofino last week, and the team as a whole have overwhelmed their Central Idaho League foes in every meeting so far.
On Feb. 10, they’re set to take on whichever opponent emerges from the district tournament preliminaries. “We definitely started off just a little bit slow against Orofino,” Barger said, “but after we changed up our defense a little bit, and we all just started putting in more effort, we changed the tempo of the game. We put on more pressure, and the defense really led the offense.”
Bailey Vanderwall and Zoe Lutz showed their basketball smarts, anticipating the play and helping the defense rotate effectively as a whole. “They have really good basketball IQ,” Barger said. “They know where they need to set themselves up for deflections which lead to steals, which then lead to easy buckets.”
St. Maries was due in Grangeville on Saturday, but the girls game was called off as a precaution, as was the Lapwai game that had been slated last Friday night.
That made for a sudden gap in the Bulldogs’ schedule, which tests their focus at the end of their long season. “We have to stay motivated on our goal to be the champs,” Barger said. “That’s our end goal and that’s everybody’s goal.”
Grangeville’s season began against Melba. Melba won, but Barger said she feels that “if we played them again, it would be a really tough game.”
“I feel like we’ve grown so much since then,” Barger said.
The 2A state girls basketball tournament runs Feb. 18-20.
