Grangeville’s wins over Genesee and Kendrick featured timely, effective play from the Bulldogs’ forwards, with senior Colby Canaday co-leading the GHS scorers against Genesee and sophomore Talia Brown delivering a break-out performance against Kendrick.
“It was fun,” Canaday told the Free Press of the Genesee win. “We played well together. I think we came together as a team and pulled through.”
Of her nine points that night, Canaday said they came out of getting “great position on them.”
“They’re a little smaller, other than one tall girl,” she explained. “I just had to get in there and get big,” for teammates to get her the ball.
Against Kendrick, Grangeville trailed after the first quarter and had to regroup.
“At first we started off slow and they were pushing the ball past us,” Canaday said. “[Coach Michelle Barger] said, ‘Pull it together’ and we all did our job after that. We had great help-side defense after they beat us on that. The defense really came together.”
The game turned sharply in Grangeville’s favor during the third quarter.
“We were on fire,” Canaday said. “We had a bit of a pep talk at halftime. She said ‘Pull through here’ and we did. ... Kendrick’s posts couldn’t really guard outside, and the fact that all of us can shoot outside was really a great thing for us,” Canaday said.
With Prairie in town Nov. 26 and with Grangeville at Prairie Dec. 6, Canaday said “We’re obviously excited because they’re our rivals, but we’ve been preparing and I think we’re ready for them.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Idaho Forest Group.
