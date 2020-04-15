Grangeville senior softball pitcher Cassie Chandler told the Free Press she felt the team was primed to take a big step forward this spring, as a senior-laden squad of 17 had been "really amazing” in early practices.
“I think we were going to have a great team,” she said. “I believe we would have gone to state. We had probably the best pitching staff I’ve played with. We had four or five pitchers, so two for varsity, two for JV and a backup, so that was amazing.”
Orofino has long been the team to beat in the Central Idaho League, and Chandler said she felt that would have been the case again.
“I think our biggest competition would have been Orofino, like every year, but I feel like we would have held them and come out in the end,” she said. “Our first game was supposed to be in Juliaetta, and I think we would have dominated, with how we were playing in our practices.”
Chandler – who missed last season with health issues – has been “a constant beacon of encouragement to other players, experience or not” during her three years with the team, coach Calen Wolter told the Free Press.
“Our team all got along so well,” Chandler said of the experience. “We had so much fun in practices, and we never missed a chance to laugh. Me and Brittney [Benavidez] would always make the girls crack up, and Paige [Layman] was a great team captain. We’re all great friends, and that makes playing the game so much better. We all know what each other are thinking and what each other are going to do, so it was all going extremely well.
As of press time, it remained unclear whether any more high school sports games will be played this spring.
“I’d love to hold the hope, because that’s all I want to do – be on the softball field – but, sadly, I don’t think we’re going to be able to make it,” Chandler said. “It sucks...this is our passion, and it got cut short. So it’s heartbreaking. Unfortunately, that’s just how it goes.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Seasons Restaurant.
