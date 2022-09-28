Grangeville’s football boys outmuscled Priest River for a one-sided win last Saturday night, Sept. 24, which doubled as the first game of Central Idaho League play this fall.
For Priest River, it was a rough introduction to the CIL, which the Bulldogs have dominated throughout Jeff Adams’ time as head coach and, before that, as offensive coordinator.
“I think we got pretty strong on our offense,” Bulldogs offensive and defensive line captain Trid Charley said. “We got the ball moving. That wasn’t the hardest team in the world to beat, so we were able to have fun with it also and play some football. Their No. 89 was the guy we were worried about. Coach talked about them pretty highly, so we took them seriously, but when it came to it, it was not as hard as we thought when we hit them.”
He talked up fellow linemen Beau Bruzas, Troy Benefield and Aaron Forsmann.
“Beau really stepped it up,” Charley said. “Troy figured it out, and Aaron, he has been solid. Those guys are doing good blocking for us, and for running the ball, they did great on sweeps and right up the gut. Beau was enjoying those sweeps. I think the more he pulled around that end, the better he got and the more fun he had, so that just got better as the night kept going.”
Charley was pleased to have sacked the Spartans quarterback and to have recovered a fumble early in the game. It’s the physical contact that Charley likes.
This Friday night, Grangeville travels to Orofino for another league game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
