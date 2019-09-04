When McCall came to play last Thursday, Aug. 29, Grangeville’s soccer girls ran into a numerical mismatch. The Vandals brought enough players to field three full teams, and with about 10 minutes left in the first half, swapped out essentially everyone on the field.
“They gave us a pretty good opportunity to learn,” Grangeville standout Naomi Connolley said of McCall. “We know what we need to work on this season and how to improve. I’m impressed with our team, though. We’ve really stepped up our game the three years we’ve had our girls squad. So I’m excited to see where it takes us this year.”
Connolley described Alleyna Edmondson’s free kick which led to one of her four goals against McCall.
“She kicked it over the top of them and I was able to make a way through their defense and score,” she said.
With 14 out for the girls soccer squad this fall, Grangeville coach John Cuffe sees a good season ahead.
She also pointed out strong early-season showings by teammates Taylor Bransford, Mya Burch and Talia Brown.
Connolley talked about the team’s goals this season.
“Goals we’ve set are to play as a team, really work together and improve our passing,” she said. “We’ve been working on communication and talking to each other, and just working together as a team.”
Grangeville has games coming up at St. Maries this Saturday, Sept. 7, and, later this month, against state champion Coeur d’Alene Charter. “We haven’t played Charter yet, so that will be interesting,” Connolley said. “That’ll be a good game to see how we do.”
The Grangeville High soccer fields got a new scoreboard with help from private donations, which saw it installed Monday, Aug. 26, at roughly t…
Grangeville hosts Charter Sept. 26 and travels to Coeur d’Alene Oct. 2.
