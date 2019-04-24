A singles win over Clearwater Valley’s Mikaela Herrick marked a big step forward for Grangeville senior Chloe Dame.
“I’ve been playing her since my sophomore year,” Dame said. “So that was really cool.”
As a team, Grangeville has a whole lot of new players and has seen a lot of quick improvement, she said.
“It’s really fun and I’m really excited to see the new people come because it’s just going to grow, I think,” Dame said. “There’s a lot more beginners, and only about five seniors.”
She highlighted Logan Bishop as one teammate who has made strides.
“He surprised all of us when he went to state last year, and he’s gotten even better,” she said.
Most of the newcomers to the team are sophomores, and Dame said she has been surprised how well they’re doing despite not having played before.
“Dayne Kinsley and Owen Ruklic seem to really work hard,” she said. “They and Aiden Acton really like tennis and have been playing on their own time, too.”
The tennis squad has practiced a lot indoors, as the other spring teams have had to do. “We do more conditioning, so we’re probably in better shape than if we had started outside,” she said. “But I like the games we do in practice. It gets competitive.”
“I want to get to state,” Dame said of her goals. “Really I want to play as much as I can.”
Grangeville has a home meet scheduled Saturday, April 27, against Moscow, and Dame said she intends to organize a tournament this summer.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Nelson Family Dentistry.
