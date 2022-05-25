Grangeville’s Bella Dame and Cameran Green played together on the basketball team this past winter, and Green was out for volleyball before that. Still, having played a lot of tennis together, the senior girls doubles pair won one match at state and took another to an extra set. “We were so close,” Dame said. “We had a major comeback on the last one, and that was really awesome.”
Had they completed their comeback against Sun Valley, they’d have faced a rematch of their close contest against the district champion pair from Clearwater Valley, Eleah Swan and Ashlyn Ledeboer. At state, Dame and Green won the first set and lost the second against Sun Valley. “We started playing bad,” Dame said, “then out of nowhere we just got it back together. We won like three in a row. It was 5-5, and you have to win by two. They ended up winning the next two, but it was really good to play better after having such a bad fall.”
Dame said playing with Green is “awesome.”
“We don’t feel any pressure because we’re so close,” Dame said. “She’s just so nice, she works hard and she has a crazy-good forehand approach shot that got us a ton of points."
She said teammates Jordan Click and Mia Rioux did “super awesome” their first time at state. “Amber Olson had great matches,” she said. “Talia Brown and Hayli Goicoa have killer serves, and their net play is super-duper good.”
Dame said her future plan is fighting wildfire this summer, then heading to U. of I. for college.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Nelson Family Dentistry.
