Grangeville’s Caleb Frei has stood out as a top tailback this season, and that’s partly because Grangeville’s blockers have been effective making lanes for the senior to run through. While the whole front line measured well against Orofino last Saturday, Oct. 16 — especially on the offensive side — GHS senior Quincey Daniels lived the defensive lineman’s dream, turning a turnover into a touchdown. “The best thing we did was probably blocking scheme on some of our best plays,” he said. “If it doesn’t work right one time, we’re talking and solving the problem.”
Frei had several big runs off of a play on which Daniels pulls to make a kick-out block. "He goes behind me, and he got two touchdowns that way,” he said. “We had a 50-yard touchdown on that called back, too.”
As for his touchdown, Daniels said he lost his focus after scoring, which led to Orofino gaining yards before halftime. Even so, the return was was an incredible play.
“The quarterback was going to go straight up the middle,” Daniels said. “Caleb grabbed him by his arm and was jerking him back, and I just went in for the tackle, and when I got there, I could feel the ball being loose. I just ripped it out and ran hard, just afraid to get caught before the touchdown.”
Rusty Robie also forced a turnover that led to a score. “Rusty is a great player,” Daniels said. “He’s a little scrawny, but he has a big heart. If he doesn’t win a play, he comes back fired up.”
This Friday night, Oct. 22, Grangeville hosts Melba at 7 p.m.
