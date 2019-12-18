After wrestling in Bulldogs blue his freshman year, GHS junior Sebastian Darwish had been away from wrestling for more than a year. He came back to the sport this season, and went 5-1 during Grangeville’s second competition, last Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14 at Kellogg’s George Wilde tournament.
“It was long,” he told the Free Press. “The second day, we started at about 9:30 a.m. and went to 7 or 8 p.m. that night.”
Darwish said his best matches during the event were the very first and the very last. “The first one was a very hard match,” he said, “and the last one was probably the cleanest one, very quick, very smooth.”
The first one came on the heels of a six-hour bus ride and was against a wrestler a weight class above Darwish’s 170. “That was an exhibition match,” he said.
His only loss during the event came by decision on points against an opponent out of Orofino — one he would have to beat later in the season in order to qualify for state.
“It was 2-6,” he said. “He just had a lot more energy. ... I was kind of out of breath at the end of it. I need to be more in shape, move before he does and move a lot more in general.”
Darwish said Bulldog wrestling fans also ought to be aware of Anjel Kent, who as a freshman has come to the program by way of local youth club wrestling.
“He should get some recognition,” Darwish said. “It’s tough in the 132 weight class he’s in. There’s a lot of seniors at that weight who are just ripped. He’s holding his own against them.”
Grangeville’s next meet is Dec. 21 at McCall.
