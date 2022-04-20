Several of Grangeville’s distance runners took a step forward with regard to their best times of the season last Friday, April 15, at Kamiah. Ryan Detweiler finished his 3200 meter run in faster than 11 minutes for the first time, clocking in at 10:59.63. “I took about 25 seconds off my two-mile time, so I really enjoyed that,” he said. “Mainly, that was from pushing through the middle of the race. About that fourth or fifth lap is where it gets really hard. Once you get down to two laps left, then you’re full of energy. There were kids in the race that helped pull me along, and our new track coach, Ryan Jaggi, is always on the backstretch of the track and keeps everyone motivated. … Mainly he’s just saying to keep pace. My first mile was 5:30, but the next lap was slower than it should have been, and he got me back on my pace.”
He noted that having runners from McCall and Lewiston ahead of him gave him a target to chase, and said he could also hear a runner from Deary very close behind.
Grangeville had an even more competitive race at Parma on April 1, and Detweiler pointed out that was where another GHS runner, Tyler Zechmann, booked a personal best mile time. Then, at Kamiah, he said, “I thought Tyler was going to beat my mile PR. He pushed a lot and he had PR. I like how we can keep up with each other and push each other.”
Detweiler is looking forward to “a week or two of hard practice, then a meet down in Melba, which will be some big competition. We’ll get to see kids that we’ll see at state. Then we have our home meet, then districts. We’re only about four weeks away from state.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by CompuNet, Inc.
