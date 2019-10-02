When junior running back Tori Ebert cut from behind Dane Lindsley’s big block during a 41-yard touchdown run last Saturday, he wondered if the play was over. In a way, it was, and in a way, so was the Bulldogs’ 56-0 win over Priest River.
“I thought maybe the whistle had blown or something, because there wasn’t any defender coming to tackle me,” Ebert told the Free Press Tuesday, Oct. 1. “All my guys still had their blocks, and honestly, it didn’t even feel like the play was still going, because they [the defenders] didn’t have a chance. The blockers just shut them down. That play started with Dane getting his kick-out block. I ran off his butt on that, and the rest just flooded up the field. After they pushed their guys out of the way, they kept blocking other guys.”
The Bulldogs totaled 276 rushing yards.
“Our line really stepped up this week,” Ebert said. “They did all their jobs. The new offense coach put in for us seems to click pretty well. We’ve got all our plays down. We didn’t run too many, but the ones we did run, we did pretty well.”
Ebert added that running behind Zach Forsmann, who lined up at tackle against Priest River, makes it easy for the Bulldog backs.
“It’s nice — any guy he’s going for, you’re not going to worry about,” Ebert said.
The Bulldogs have yet to play a league game, but are not going to overlook non-league Kellogg this Friday night, Oct. 4. Grangeville is celebrating homecoming this week, and will host the Tigers at 7 p.m.
“That should be a good game,” Ebert said. “They’re aggressive.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: State Farm Insurance.
