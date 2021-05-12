The Grangeville baseball seniors swept St. Maries and Orofino on Monday, May 10, and have never known what it would be like to fall short at the district tournament. “We played pretty solidly on both sides of the ball,” GHS catcher Tori Ebert said. “Ten-running both teams in the district tournament is pretty good. It’s tough to pick out one thing we did best today. We were solid on defense and solid on offense, obviously, throwing that many runs up in the district tournament. If I were to pick one thing out, I’d say our pitchers. They hit their spots well. Our pitchers just painted the corners where you can’t hit the ball hard.”
Ebert hit his first home run of the season during the second inning of the late game, breaking what was then a 1-1 tie. He also drew praise from his coach for how well he handled some of the subtler parts of playing behind the plate. He chalked that up to coaching from onetime GHS catcher Lee Nadiger and having played behind 2019 alum Chase Adkison in his younger days. “We would do catcher drills every day, and that was never a down thing. It was always like ‘Let’s go.’ And hitting with a guy like that was the best thing that anyone could ever ask for.”
He also had high praise for teammates including Dane Lindsley, Blake Schoo and Tommy Reynolds. Having hit the home run that tied the team record 14 in a season, Ebert said, “one of those three will get one more and break it. They’ve turned it up this year.”
He also pointed out one of the hardest-hit balls of the day — and the season — was one Caleb Frei smoked out toward left-center, only to have the Orofino shortstop make a leaping catch for an out.
The 2A state tournament is May 20-22 in Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.