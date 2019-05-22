“We worked all season for that,” Grangeville sophomore catcher Tori Ebert said of the Bulldogs’ 2A state baseball tournament semifinal game, which Melba won 1-0. “Our hopes were pretty high. We all wanted it pretty bad. They played a really good game. We played the same really good game they played. They just got a couple more hits and capitalized on our errors. We didn’t really move base runners, and they were solid. They deserved it as much as anyone, I think.”
Ebert got on ahead of Chase Adkison in the fifth inning with the score deadlocked in a shutout. “I thought I could be the one to score. But their defense, they were solid. I was hoping to get moved over to third, because from third with less than two outs, this team can score me no matter what. Their defense just shut us down.”
Adkison and seniors Hunter Schoo and Michael Woods graduate this week, and Ebert said he’s looking forward to 2020s Jack Kennedy and Kyle Frei leading as seniors.
“It’s really fun to catch for Chase,” Ebert said. “He hits all of his spots. I think I had to block one ball. That ball, I called to be in the dirt. .... He’s a big leader of our team, obviously, and it’s going to be different. ... We’re going to miss his bat, and obviously, the D1 athlete that he is.”
Grangeville started six sophomores in the semifinal game. “There’s no one person that can fill that in, but as a team, we should be pretty strong next year.”
Among those sophomores, Ebert said he thinks Blake Schoo and Gannon Garman are the best middle infielders in the state.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Anderson Aeromotive.
