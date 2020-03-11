Bulldog of the Week: Ebert, GHS turn to baseball

“If we would have shot a little better, we had a chance,” Grangeville guard Tori Ebert said of the Bulldogs’ two-and-out at the 2A state basketball tournament. “Our defense was pretty solid, I thought. We had to shoot a little better and run our plays a little more efficiently.”
North Fremont — the team GHS met in the first round — ended up winning the state title. “I was surprised to see them go all the way,” Ebert said. “Their offense just couldn’t get going against our defense. Apparently they did against the other guys. I don’t know if they had an off-game against us or if our defense was just that good.”
Many of the basketball Bulldogs have also been playing baseball together for many years, and for Ebert, this spring sport is the one he looks forward to most.
“We’ve had one practice before the game tonight,” Ebert said. “We’ve been throwing a little bit here and there, and I think we should be able to pick up where we left off. Our arms won’t be quite as good as they were for the first game last year, but we should be able to handle it.”
Ebert, the varsity catcher, said he likes football and basketball, “obviously, but I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time.”
“I really like getting to know my pitchers and when we strike somebody out, it feels pretty good to throw it down to third base,” he said.
As for his teammates, Ebert said he’s glad to have Dane Lindsley playing first base. “Yesterday when we were hitting in the cage, he looked good,” Ebert said. “He’d be good throwing shot, but I think he’ll have a good year hitting, too.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: CompuNet, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.