Grangeville’s Emma Edwards — one of the state track and field qualifiers who represented GHS in Middleton last spring — had been looking forward to this season. Fewer Bulldogs had turned out for practice than most recent years, but Edwards had set her sights high.
“We have a really small track program this year,” Edwards said. “So I was hoping that I could really focus and make it to state again. That’s what Iseyda [Lacombe] was trying to do, too, because we were the only two throwers this year.”
Baeli Kinsley competed at state in both hurdles races last spring.
“Baeli really stood out,” Edwards said. “She’s been there for a while and she knew what she wanted to get done this year, and Anni Gonzalez — she’s a sophomore and a new person to our team this year — was working super hard in practice and wanting to be her best.”
But most of the track schedule is wiped out, with no certainty that the remaining dates will be kept. The next of those would be April 21 at Lapwai.
Edwards — a bench player during the varsity basketball season — called it a “great experience.”
“We had a great team this year,” she said, “and it was the best team I’ve been part of, chemistry-wise.”
After basketball wrapped, she got about 10-12 track practices in.
“Not that many,” she said. “About two weeks’ worth.”
The season was suspended March 17.
“We could kind of see it coming, but it does really suck,” she said. “But it’s something you can’t really do anything about.”
Before spring break, school continued with teachers e-mailing assignments to their students at about 8 a.m. — all online work.
Other than that, Edwards said, she has been spending the time reading, watching movies and, “playing with my dogs — Misha and Zaida — and I’ve definitely been talking with my friends a lot, texting.”
