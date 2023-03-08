Eliana Edwards photo

Eliana Edwards.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s Eliana Edwards qualified to throw discus at last spring’s 2A state track meet, and with two more teams dropping from 3A and joining the 2A regional competition this spring, she sees tougher competition for a return.

“It was definitely hard as a sophomore,” she said, “but I had a lot of encouragement from my teammates and my coach, so it went pretty smooth. With the two new schools joining our league, I think that most of their marks are the exact same, so I’ve realized that I really need to step it up in my training and just make sure to build other people up, because I’m sure it’s harder for them as well.”

