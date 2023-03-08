Grangeville’s Eliana Edwards qualified to throw discus at last spring’s 2A state track meet, and with two more teams dropping from 3A and joining the 2A regional competition this spring, she sees tougher competition for a return.
“It was definitely hard as a sophomore,” she said, “but I had a lot of encouragement from my teammates and my coach, so it went pretty smooth. With the two new schools joining our league, I think that most of their marks are the exact same, so I’ve realized that I really need to step it up in my training and just make sure to build other people up, because I’m sure it’s harder for them as well.”
Coach Ryan Jaggi said Edwards has been working hard in the weight room this winter, and Edwards said “it has definitely helped me improve.”
Edwards has seen strides from another Bulldog who qualified for state last season: sprinter Gabe Kantner, who reached the 100 meter dash final last spring.
Grangeville’s track and field season opens with 54 on the roster - an uptick even above what Jaggi had targeted. Part of the squad will compete in Lewiston March 17 and part the next day in Kamiah.
Edwards said she thinks the squad has grown in part because of Jaggi’s approach. “He really focuses on mechanics and wanting to help you excel in other sports as well as track,” she said. “He’s been encouraging a lot of the football boys and soccer kids to work on their mechanics and get faster."
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight was brought to you by CompuNet, Inc.
