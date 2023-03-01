Grangeville’s Terry Eich and the Bulldogs who qualified for last week’s season finale at the Idaho Center in Nampa had a hard time against state-level competition, as just one of the four - Becket Bowen, who moved up to the 106 weight class during the season - won more than one match. With a 2-2 showing, he nevertheless accomplished something relatively few wrestlers across Idaho accomplish: He scored team points at the state tournament.
Eich (145) and Michael Bowen (182) both went 1-2. “It was okay,” Eich said. “Not the best. Wish we could have done a little better.”
He ran into a familiar competitor in the second elimination round, and Clearwater Valley’s Anthony Fabbi beat him 2-0, with just points for a reversal in the third period.
“I’ve wrestled him most of the year and I’ve gotten really close to him all year,” Eich said. “I just couldn’t do anything. I got called stalling, and then I lost it by two points.”
Wendell's Elliot Thompson won a 10-8 decision over Eich in the first round. “He put a double-leg right in, and I just couldn’t get up,” he said. “Then my second match, it went pretty good. I kind of got gassed first round, and then from there it wasn’t bad. I just need to learn how to take my chances and get my double-legs. But one hit, and on that one I got the pin on it.”
Eich said he has one more wrestling event already scheduled for the coming week. For many wrestlers in the area, wrestling is a year-round club sport.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by CompuNet,Inc.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.