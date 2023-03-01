Terry Eich photo

Terry Eich.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s Terry Eich and the Bulldogs who qualified for last week’s season finale at the Idaho Center in Nampa had a hard time against state-level competition, as just one of the four - Becket Bowen, who moved up to the 106 weight class during the season - won more than one match. With a 2-2 showing, he nevertheless accomplished something relatively few wrestlers across Idaho accomplish: He scored team points at the state tournament.

Eich (145) and Michael Bowen (182) both went 1-2. “It was okay,” Eich said. “Not the best. Wish we could have done a little better.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments