Grangeville freshman Terry Eich placed second in the district last month, and went on to a 1-2 showing at the state tournament last weekend in Pocatello. “I thought it was going to be bigger,” he said, “but the first time was definitely a learning experience. I’m going to take a lesson from it and go back next year and hopefully win more. I have got to learn a lot of moves. I have got to work out in the summertime, and hopefully I’m going to get improved by next year.”
Eich’s tournament opened with a loss to the eventual champion of the 2A 138-pound weight class: Kyle Rice of New Plymouth. Then Eich pinned Ryan Fransen of North Fremont after a lengthy clash, during which Eich took a 2-0 lead with a reversal during the second period. He scored two more for a takedown during the third, and got the pin late in that round.
His day ended with a loss to Firth’s Dustin Bartausky. “They do definitely a lot more wrestling than we do,” Eich said. “We only get two months of wrestling and they’re wrestling probably eight months out of the year — they get a lot more mat time.”
Eich noted co-op teammate Kadence Beck of Highland placed second in her division. “She did pretty good, and Lucas [Wren] did pretty good this year,” he said. “So did the Bowens [Becket, 98, and Michael, 170], getting to state. We all have things to work on with more mat time. And we have a bunch of freshmen, like eight more coming up. I’m excited for them.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Seasons Restaurant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.