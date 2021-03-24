Grangeville senior Emma Edwards started the 2021 season with a 27-foot throw in the shot put and a 91-footer in the discus. She threw farther at the end of her sophomore year, including at the 2019 state meet, but her marks last Saturday, March 20, at Lapwai were similar to the ones she put up at the start of the season two years ago.
But the record doesn’t show, yet, how more capable she is this spring. One of her discus throws last week went much farther, but fell foul and so wasn’t measured.
“That one was curving back in, but it didn’t quite get there,” she said. “That one felt really good, and I thought it was going to end up good, but it ended up barely outside the line.”
Getting back into action after a year away from the sport has helped her, she said, in that she has been able to adjust her technique. “It had been so long, and there were some little things I fixed really easily,” she said. She gets coaching from her dad, Kelcey, who was a standout thrower in his day. “It’s fun getting coaching from him, sometimes,” she said. “I really enjoy it. He was a really good thrower in high school, so he knows what to tell me, and he has figured out how to tell me so that I don’t get mad about it.”
Being a thrower, Edwards doesn’t get to see much of the running events, but she has seen GHS freshman Elianna Edwards in action, as well as freshman boys Cutter Robinson and Michael Green.
“I think that if they stick with it, they’ll be really, really good by this time next year,” Edwards said.
