When the runners line up for the 2A 3,200 meter final run this Friday morning, Grangeville junior Brittany Farmer will line up toward the inside edge, as she’s seeded more than four-and-a-half minutes behind the leader out of Bear Lake who will line up at the outside.
Even so, she’ll forever be a district champion, as she qualified for the state final by way of the fastest time seen at the District I-II event held last weekend in Lapwai.
Present were the classification’s best of the best out of the region that spans all of Idaho north of White Bird Hill. But apart from Farmer and one other out of St. Maries, there were no takers for the 2A two-mile this year.
“It was kind of a hard race,” Farmer said, “because normally when I run the two-mile, I have someone to pace myself off of, and it’s harder to pace myself. But knowing that there was someone behind me that I had to keep ahead of made it easier.”
She also qualified in the 1600, and, in a rare combination, would have qualified in the 100 meter hurdles had something gone horribly awry for the Orofino runners who took the top two places in that event. It’ll be her first trip to state.
“I’m really thankful that we have it this year, because last year without the season was really rough,” she said. “I didn’t get to do what I really like best.”
What she liked best, until it became clear a few weeks ago that she might have a clear path to state in the longer runs, was that hurdles race.
“I’ve pushed myself harder and harder each week,” she said. “I try my best, even though it hurts to push myself farther than I thought I could ever go.”
Now she and the Bulldogs are set to go all the way to Middleton, where they’ll see all the strongest competition 2A Idaho has to offer.
