Grangeville’s Micaela Farris — the team’s primary pitcher — had one of the big hits last week, April 2, at Orofino.
GHS hadn’t played particularly well up to that point, but after she belted a triple past the center fielder, the team got going.
“Our first few innings weren’t good — we just couldn’t hit,” she told the Free Press. “But after the bottom of the third, we got going and we held Orofino. I think at the start of the game nobody’s in the oomph, but after somebody gets a good hit, we start to play better.”
The season as a whole got out to a slow start, with weather-related cancellations and snow on the diamond at Lions Park keeping the GHS girls indoors, where they split time with the boys in the batting cages that have been set up in the wrestling room.
“We haven’t been outside very much,” she said. “One day we were on the field shoveling snow off.”
Despite the difficulties, the season is going well in her estimation.
“I’m surprised how well we’re doing this year,” she said, “because I thought that with how many new girls we’d have, we might have to start from the beginning. But a lot of the new girls are picking things up and we’re actually doing really well.”
She highlighted freshman Demi Klapprich as a potential standout pitcher.
Farris has been pitching since she joined the team, and her twin sister, Macenzie, has been her catcher.
“We’ve been working on positioning and different types of pitches, and it’s going great,” she said.
GHS has a visit to Clarkston scheduled April 15.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Nelson Family Dentistry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.