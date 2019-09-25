Grangeville’s football team hasn’t had much luck against the bigger schools they’ve played so far, but when the Bulldogs saw competition of the same classification earlier this month at Nampa Christian, they came away with a win.
But 2A Idaho is a strong classification in it’s own right, and McCall — one of the top 2A teams in the state — flat-out overpowered Grangeville last Friday night, Sept. 20. McCall did it in a surprising manner, playing linebackers and safeties relatively close to the line and daring the Bulldogs — and standout passer Tescher Harris — to beat them with deep throws.
Stalwart two-way lineman Zach Forsmann was Grangeville’s most effective player.
“McCall’s a tough team,” he said, “but I thought we could have played better. ... They had 70 guys come out for football this year. Whenever one of their guys would get tired, they could have someone come in from the sideline and help them. We don’t. We have to play the whole game. We had mental mistakes. Coverage-wise, we would do it right sometimes and the next time we wouldn’t. We need to focus more, and trust our teammates more.”
Forsmann mentioned teammate Bladen Farmer is in his first year of football. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a kid grow so much and get better at football,” he said. “He’s one to watch.”
Forsmann also pointed out Tori Ebert, who stepped in at safety, Kyle Frei, who stepped in at running back, Harris, and first-year wide receiver Caleb Barger as other players to watch when GHS hosts Priest River this Saturday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Super 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.