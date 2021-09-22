A minute and a half into the fourth quarter against McCall-Donnelly last Thursday night, Sept. 16, the Grangeville football boys broke a scoreless streak that had dated back to the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ previous home game, Aug. 27 against Moscow. Having gone 14 quarters without a touchdown, the Bulldogs broke through on a short run by Caleb Frei, who started finding lots of room to run behind the GHS blockers as the game wore on.
“We finally were able to get the ball moving,” Frei said, “and our run game was pretty strong. ... One of the longest runs I had was just a little kick-out, with Rusty Baggett blocking down and Quincey Daniels kicking out. I made a cut off his block, then cut back into a big lane, I mean, big, no one there.”
The Bulldogs’ biggest plays of the night came on defense.
“When Jared Lindsley knocked the ball out on their run late, that was huge,” Frei said. “That guy was going right to the end zone. With the angle he had, even if we would have tackled him, he would have fallen in.”
Grangeville’s main rotation has revolved around 13 players manning both offense and defense.
“It takes the whole team for sure,” Frei said. “Jared, Miles [Lefebvre], all the seniors had a great game. We all were able to play to our full potential, and that’s I think the best leadership we could have.”
This Friday night, Sept. 24, Grangeville hosts Kellogg for a 7 p.m. homecoming kickoff. “Coach Adams will have us focused," Frei said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.