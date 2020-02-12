“They put up quite the fight,” GHS senior Kyle Frei told the Free Press when asked for his thoughts on Grangeville’s Feb. 8 win over Tri-Valley. “It was a physical game, which, personally, I love. It was a lot of fun, and it was tough without Aiden [Anderson]. Aiden’s a great shooter and good teammate, and I’ve been playing with him since we were in third grade. Clearly we missed Aiden a lot. But I was happy with our upperclassmen. They stepped up. I thought it was a good game, a good team effort, and we’re happy to have Aiden back soon.”
Anderson was bloodied earlier in the week by an elbow to the eye socket; he sat out to heal. In his absence, Frei scored 23 points and collected 17 rebounds, and the Bulldogs capped off what had been a tough week with a 61-54 win. “It was a close game, so I knew if we were going to win all of us had to fight,” Frei said, “so I just did my part and I knew my teammates were going to do theirs.”
Miles Lefebvre hit two big three-pointers during what turned out to be the pivotal moment. “That was big,” Frei said. “He hit the second one and momentum was flowing our direction.”
GHS has been tough defensively, including in losses against Lapwai and at Genesee. “We did what we could,” Frei said. “Those are two very good teams. We were close against Genesee and had late-game errors. We were fighting hard, and you can’t be perfect. As long as we learn from these games, like coach says, it doesn’t matter what our record is — just what we’re taking from these games. It’s the district games and state games that matter.”
