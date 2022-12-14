Abbie Frei photo

Abbie Frei.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s girls basketball team made progress with a couple of wins last week, beating McCall and Moscow and leveling the team’s overall record at 4-4.

“It felt really, really good,” Abbie Frei said of the Moscow win. “I think we finally just hit that point where everything just clicked. I think our energy overall was just a lot better. We just went into it with a positive attitude, and I think we looked a lot more inside at our posts. Obviously, Adalei Lefebvre and Madalyn Green had a great, great game. ... We finally got the ball to them and they just did their thing.”

