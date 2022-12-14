Grangeville’s girls basketball team made progress with a couple of wins last week, beating McCall and Moscow and leveling the team’s overall record at 4-4.
“It felt really, really good,” Abbie Frei said of the Moscow win. “I think we finally just hit that point where everything just clicked. I think our energy overall was just a lot better. We just went into it with a positive attitude, and I think we looked a lot more inside at our posts. Obviously, Adalei Lefebvre and Madalyn Green had a great, great game. ... We finally got the ball to them and they just did their thing.”
After Moscow scored a three-pointer to tie, Frei said Mattie Thacker drew a foul. “She just barely missed that one and- one free throw,” Frei said. “Madalyn got the rebound, dished it to Adalei - just a perfect pass. Adalei finished it finished with contact. That was a tough shot to make.”
Earlier in the week, Frei and the Bulldogs had used defensive play to beat McCall. “That was one where we just had to really lock in,” Frei said. “I went into that game just telling myself no matter what happened, I was not going to slow down on defense, because we have a lot of really fast girls on our team and if we’re all playing defense 100 percent, then we will win because we’re so fast.”
She pointed to Lefebvre, Green and Thacker’s speed, as well as that of freshmen Caryss Barger and Addi Vanderwall making that impact.
Next, Grangeville hosts Orofino at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.
