Down 7-0 early, the Grangeville boys turned the game around after a timeout early last Friday night at Prairie. They tied the game at 10-10 and went on to beat their rivals by double-digits.
“Basically, we just talked about being calm,” GHS high-scorer Kyle Frei said of that timeout. “Just pre-game jitters — and we had to worry about our press break, which is why they got ahead, because we had some turnovers. So we just talked about staying calm and about our composure.”
There’s friendship between many of these players off the court, but when they square off, both sides show their pride.
“It’s a high-tension game,” Frei said. “You know the rivalry we have with Cottonwood, it feels like a district game, a league game. It’s a big deal for both schools. ... To stay calm and perform as well as we did in that scenario, I was just really impressed with us as a whole team.”
Tori Ebert canned several key shots and also scored double-digits. To Frei, his output came as no surprise.
“That’s just what he does,” Frei said. “I’ve always been impressed with him. He always tries hard in practice and he plays great defense. That’s something that has made me want to be a better player myself. We all have confidence when we pass him the ball, he’s going to make those shots.”
Frei also pointed out a big play by Blake Schoo.
“One of the Cottonwood players went in, and Blake just jumped up and swatted it down, very clean,” he said. “That was huge; it made Cottonwood play like they were going to have to beat us from the outside.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Stuivenga Vessey Drilling & Pumps.
