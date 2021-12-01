Grangeville seniors Caleb Frei, Miles Lefebvre and Jared Lindsley were all key cogs in the Bulldogs’ latest state football tournament appearance, and with a new season setting in, those three will be in the thick of things this winter.
Frei and the Bulldogs have come a long way since the first practice, he said Monday, Nov. 29.
“We’re definitely a young team,” he said. “We’ve got our three starting senior returners, and we’ve got a lot of stronger underclassmen, so I think this year and years to come look bright in Grangeville.”
The sophomores are all pretty even, and we have some height with Sam Lindsley and Carter Mundt, so that’s helpful, and we’ve got some good sophomore guards with Cody Klement, Jaden Legaretta and Ray Holes.”
Look for Frei to bring the ball up, Lefebvre as a shooter and Jared Lindsley down low.
Frei, who as ASB President has a part boosting the school’s food drive for the Idaho County Shootout, is excited for that event. For the season, the Bulldogs are aiming to get back to the 2A state tournament.
“It’s every team’s goal to make it to the state tournament,” Frei said, “but bigger for me this year is, having fun with the younger guys and getting them ready for the years to come, because that’s what seniors are for. When seniors leave, you don’t want to leave a big hole in the program, so trying to make those guys better is the biggest goal for us three seniors.”
The Shootout games are Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. for the girls with the boys to follow.
