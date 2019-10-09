“I was just happy we won,” Grangeville senior running back Kyle Frei said of the Bulldogs’ win over Kellogg. “It was homecoming and we had a lot going on. The events and homecoming king and the court and all that is cool, but what mattered to me most was winning the game. No one wants to lose the homecoming football game.”
Frei and the Bulldogs had the game well in hand before Kellogg finally broke through for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Frei scored a kick return touchdown immediately after Kellogg’s score, and credited the blockers — mainly, Caleb Barger — for making it happen.
Frei had also scored on a run just before halftime.
“After watching film, there were a few hiccups, but I think overall that
[I-formation] offense suits our team and coach was pleased,” Frei said. “We went slow and milked the clock a little bit, but with the opportunity to really focus on the plays we were running, we fixed the minor mistakes that were happening. ... Down the road, that offense is what’s going to help us best.”
This week, the Bulldogs head to St. Maries for what may well prove their sternest league game.
“It’s gonna be a good game,” Frei said. “It’s always smash-mouth football, coach calls it, when we play St. Maries. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a lot of fun. ... If we play like we did against Kellogg — and Kellogg is a good team, they’re big boys and physical — and if we go into with the same energy...We’ve got to be hungry for it.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday, night, Oct. 11.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: State Farm Insurance.
