The Grangeville basketball boys have had a tough season, with a 2-14 record, but still may get an opportunity to play defending state champion St. Maries for the district title next week.
Grangeville has charted progress in how the youngest Bulldogs have come along. Before he was sidelined by a leg injury, forward Carter Mundt had emerged as a potent player in the paint. Two other sophomores — Sam Lindsley and Cody Klement — had outstanding performances last week.
“Carter, I think he’s just a really great hustler,” GHS senior Caleb Frei said. “All season we’ve seen that, but I think probably his best game, his A-game, was against Kamiah. Then Cody Klement really showed what he can do, and everyone saw that against Cottonwood. He was our leading scorer that night. We all knew he could play basketball like that, and for him to do that in a tight, intense game like that, it’s a big deal. Then, obviously, Sam has just been an all-around player all-year.”
Against Prairie, Klement “finally just loosened up a little bit,” Frei said. “He was cutting and driving on his own. He was taking their guys one-on-one, and he was carrying us.”
It added up to a chance for GHS to win on the last shot, and for that, the Bulldogs had Frei and Miles Lefebvre set screens for each other. That freed up Frei to take the last shot.
GHS hosts Orofino at 6 p.m. Feb. 22. The Bulldogs have beaten Orofino twice so far, and would have to beat St. Maries twice to advance to state.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Anderson Aeromotive, Inc.
