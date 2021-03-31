During years past, the Grangeville baseball boys have typically been able to play just a handful of games during the month of March, but the last two seasons — excluding the shutdown during the spring of 2020 — Grangeville has averaged 10 games played before spring break. That includes 12 so far this season, and GHS already has as many wins this season (8) as the Bulldogs had games this same time in 2019. “It has been fun so far, and our team has been looking solid,” Gannon Garman said. “You’ve got to love playing a game every day.”
Garman counted the team’s 10-0 win over Melba and a 9-3 win over Clearwater Valley among the best of the season so far. “I feel like I played better in those games, and our teams played better in those games,” he said. Garman doubled during his third at-bat at CV. “It was 3-1, and the guy threw me one right down the pipe,” he said. “I hit that ball pretty solid — just a good line drive to left center.”
The Bulldogs ended up using two pitchers during that game, which made for some tiredness the next day at Lewiston, where the Bulldogs ran into foul weather and late-game difficulty getting pitches into the strike zone. Despite that, pitching is an obvious team strength and Garman said the ones they’ve had on the hill have looked solid. “We’re trying to get used to playing defense, because we haven’t been outside that much, but everybody’s been playing well,” he said. “We have six seniors trying to show leadership to the younger guys, and those juniors, too. We’re trying to help each other every day, and it’s good to know that there’s a lot of good baseball coming up.”
GHS is welcoming a week off for spring break, and is set to resume April 6 at Orofino.
