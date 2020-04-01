Gannon Garman “loves baseball, works hard, and he’s a great leader,” Bulldogs coach Lee Nadiger told the Free Press last week, with the Grangeville boys having won every game they played last month. Unforunately, every game this season adds up to one game, in which Garman hit a double and made his first varsity pitching appearance. “He struck out six or seven that game,” Nadiger said.
“I thought it was really fun,” Garman told the Free Press. “I was working all off-season long with my coach, Dave. We’d just been working on hitting and on how to manage where to throw strikes and everything.”
The team set a goal to win the state championship.
“But, since the season is cancelled, that isn’t going to happen,” he said. “So, we move on.”
While there’s still a chance the season could be resumed in late April, there’s also a chance Garman and the Bulldogs may end the season undefeated — 1-0.
“I’ve thought about that for a little bit, and that’s nice,” he said. “I saw a lot of great things from our team, from the young guys and sophomores stepping up. They played very well. Miles Lefebvre — he showed he can hit the ball and run the outfield.”
Baseball is the sport Garman focuses on, and he plans to play for the local Legion team this summer.
Games through April 20 are cancelled, so the Bulldogs’ next possible games would be an overnight trip for double-headers April 24 at Cole Valley Christian and April-25 at Parma.
They’d have 10 more regular season games — plus the one they won.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Seasons Restaurant.
