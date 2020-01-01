Grangeville’s cheerleaders have become competitive in recent years, and the squad has several competitions coming up. The team has been practicing together since before the start of school and has been on hand at football and basketball games.
Their first competition is Jan. 11 at the University of Idaho Vandal Cheer Competition.
For GHS sophomore flyer McKell McDougal and the Bulldogs, the competition season is a chance to show what the squad has learned since last year.
“That first competition is really scary, but when you get used to it, it gets really fun,” McDougal said.
Next month, the cheerleaders will be competing at the Prairie Classic competition Feb. 1 at Lakeland High School and at Orofino on Feb. 8. Those three events lead up to the district competition Feb. 29 in Coeur d’Alene, where state qualification will be determined.
Coach Renita Lee told the Free Press McDougal’s effort has been outstanding. McDougal told the Free Press she saw the new season as a chance to step up.
“The seniors last year graduated and I was the most experienced flyer coming back,” she said. “Me, Hunter [Robinson] and River [Phillips] all competed last year. We did really good. We got fourth at state.”
The 2020 state cheerleading championships are scheduled March 19 at Idaho Center in Nampa.
Also involved this year are Annelise Bearden, Cheyenne Brown, Bryce Cassill, Nora Dolan, Bree Braseth, Kaylee Sullivan, Maitland Martin, James Gortsema and Kennidee Scheuerman.
