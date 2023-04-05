When Grangeville freshman Ayden Arnett ran a new personal best in the 400 on the track & field season’s opening day last month at Lewiston, he was impressed by how much faster some of the bigger schools’ runners ran. At his second high school event, he found the field “pretty competitive” once again.
“There’s some fast kids, for sure,” he said. “It’s pretty wild, but I’m chasing them down. I want the school record eventually, but this season, under 53 is my goal.”
That would put his 400 on par with the fastest 2A times posted to athletic.net so far this season. “I started with the 100, moved up to the 200, and now I’m a 2-4-8 guy,” he said. “I do what Mr. Jaggi wants me to because he knows what he’s talking about, and that’s where he has me.”
He pointed out the showings by teammates Tyler Zechmann in the 800, and AJ Rose and Simeon Sanchez in the mile and two-mile. “We have a really good team,” he said. “We encourage each other: ‘Don’t skip workouts,’ things like that.”
He said he has been surprised that the competition around the district isn’t stronger than it is. “That first meet in Lewiston, I ran a PR, like 56-something, and I’m pretty sure first place in my heat was 49-something. That’s fast. It made me look slow.”
Grangeville is next scheduled in Lapwai April 11 for the Swanson Invitational, with events starting at 3 p.m.
