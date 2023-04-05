Ayden Arnett photo

Ayden Arnett.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

When Grangeville freshman Ayden Arnett ran a new personal best in the 400 on the track & field season’s opening day last month at Lewiston, he was impressed by how much faster some of the bigger schools’ runners ran. At his second high school event, he found the field “pretty competitive” once again.

“There’s some fast kids, for sure,” he said. “It’s pretty wild, but I’m chasing them down. I want the school record eventually, but this season, under 53 is my goal.”

