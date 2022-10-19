Grangeville’s Colyn Goeckner - who played most downs on both sides of the ball for the 2022 football Bulldogs - scored a hard-earned touchdown last Friday night, Oct. 14, at Kellogg, where the Bulldogs’ regular season ended, along with their run of successive qualifications for the 2A state playoffs.
“The best thing we did was we didn’t quit,” Goeckner said. “Our o-line blocked pretty well against that other team.
“Talum Brown is going to be a real good center once he gets older,” he continued. “Aaron Forsmann and Troy Benefield, and really that whole line stepped up. Our whole o-line is sophomores, really, plus Anjel Kent. He’s a phenomenal lineman,” Goeckner said. “He’s a tough guy, strong, hard-headed, and a good football player.”
Goeckner’s touchdown went to the outside on the left side of the line, behind Forsmann and Benefield.
“The play was to hit that three-gap,” he said, “then read the blockers. They got those and climbed to their backer, so they did everything they’re supposed to, so the play worked.”
Along with Goeckner and Kent, Grangeville will graduate seniors Trid Charley and Joey Williams.
“Trid, he’s not the tallest or anything, but he’ll get it done,” Goeckner said. “You can trust him to do his job.”
Kellogg showed its speed for much of the night and won in one-sided fashion.
“We’re good at not quitting, against whatever team it is,” he said, “we’ll play till the last down.”
