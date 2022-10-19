Colyn Goeckner photo

Colyn Goeckner.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s Colyn Goeckner - who played most downs on both sides of the ball for the 2022 football Bulldogs - scored a hard-earned touchdown last Friday night, Oct. 14, at Kellogg, where the Bulldogs’ regular season ended, along with their run of successive qualifications for the 2A state playoffs.

“The best thing we did was we didn’t quit,” Goeckner said. “Our o-line blocked pretty well against that other team.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments