David Goicoa photo

David Goicoa.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

The Grangeville basketball boys played Kamiah a bit closer on Dec. 19 than they did during their season opener last month, including with a third quarter rally that lifted the Bulldogs within 10 points. “Our shots were way better than they have been,” said David Goicoa, who scored 10 points including a three-pointer during the run after halftime. “Our perimeter shots, we just shot them better.”

Goicoa got the GHS shooters started early, when he made the game’s first shot. “I felt good coming out of warmups,” he said. “That one felt good off my hand.”

