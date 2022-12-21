The Grangeville basketball boys played Kamiah a bit closer on Dec. 19 than they did during their season opener last month, including with a third quarter rally that lifted the Bulldogs within 10 points. “Our shots were way better than they have been,” said David Goicoa, who scored 10 points including a three-pointer during the run after halftime. “Our perimeter shots, we just shot them better.”
Goicoa got the GHS shooters started early, when he made the game’s first shot. “I felt good coming out of warmups,” he said. “That one felt good off my hand.”
The Bulldogs are still seeking a win, but Goicoa was encouraged to see the team making shots that had not been going in earlier in the season.
“Carter [Mundt] was working butt off in the post. Cody [Klement]’s shot was on,” he said. “Cody played a good game defensively, too.”
The Bulldogs had gone nine days since their previous game, which was at Moscow. “We passed the ball pretty well,” Goicoa said. “We had movement, and we got the ball inside to Carter. We had quite a few turnovers against Kamiah, so that’s something to work on.”
For their part, the Bulldogs also forced the Kubs into numerous turnovers. “That’s Cody and Jack [Bransford] pressuring them pretty well, forcing bad passes, jumping on loose balls,” Goicoa said.
Next, Grangeville visits Orofino on Wednesday night, Dec. 21. “They’ve been having good season, but we can beat them, if we pass the ball and get open shots,” Goicoa said.
