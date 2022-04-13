Grangeville’s trip to the annual Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament didn’t hit their win-loss record quite how they’d have preferred, but the Bulldogs hit the ball well there, David Goicoa said.
The catcher has been among Grangeville’s leading hitters throughout the season so far, both in terms of average and in power, and he stayed hot with a double against Nampa Christian, a triple against Soda Springs and a couple of singles against Declo. He also booked 10 strikeouts while pitching against Wendell. “We played a lot better against Nampa Christian and our hitting was a lot better,” he said. “We hit the ball well.”
His deepest hit was the double against Nampa Christian, which went to left center, where the fence is marked at 380-plus feet. His triple was to right field, where the fence is a little less distant. “Ray Holes actually had a pretty good hitting weekend and Miles [Lefebvre] and Cody [Klement] also hit really good,” Goicoa said. “Then Cody and Miles defensively were pretty good.”
He noted Lefebvre’s double among the Bulldogs' best hits and said “Cody, played shortstop pretty well. He didn’t make any errors.”
As for his pitching performance, he said his fastballs were working for him, with his pitches hitting the spots and Klement’s catching making those effective. “He’s a good catcher,” he said. “He doesn’t miss much.”
GHS has a home game coming up April 14, against Kamiah, followed by doubleheaders Saturday at St. Maries and at home against Orofino April 19.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by CompuNet, Inc.
