Grangeville’s David Goicoa turned on an inside fastball and ripped it down the line for the Bulldogs’ first extra-base hit of 2023, but it was in the field that GHS showed more early strength.
“We played defense really well this week,” Goicoa said.
For Goicoa, his big hit “felt good,” he said. “That was my first hit of the year. We probably could have done better - the pitchers they were throwing weren’t very good, but it was our first game.”
He pointed out the defensive effort of Cody Klement behind the plate.
“Cody caught a really good game,” Goicoa said. “He blocked the ball pretty well. Jack [Bransford] and JT [Jackson] both pitched the ball really well, and then our outfielders played pretty well. Cooper [Poxleitner] caught the ball really well out there for his first varsity game.”
During Jackson's turn on the mound, he was “super consistent,” Goicoa said. “He threw a lot of strikes, and yeah, he did really good.”
Grangeville has been outside more and more, “working on base running and situational stuff,” Goicoa said, “and when we’re in the gym, we’re hitting in the cage and fielding ground balls.”
The Bulldogs visit Clarkston JV at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, then play two with Bonners Ferry at Lewiston on Friday, March 17, starting at noon at Clearwater Park.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight was brought to you by CompuNet,Inc.
