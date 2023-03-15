David Goicoa photo

David Goicoa.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s David Goicoa turned on an inside fastball and ripped it down the line for the Bulldogs’ first extra-base hit of 2023, but it was in the field that GHS showed more early strength.

“We played defense really well this week,” Goicoa said.

