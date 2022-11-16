Melba and Cole Valley Christian once again pencil as two of Idaho’s top 2A girls basketball teams, and their performances as Grangeville visited them both last weekend will keep them atop the classification, for now. For Grangeville, the games showed the Bulldogs face a climb to become competitive - and showed they are making quick progress.
“The best thing we did was keep learning to work as a team,” Bulldogs junior Mattie Thacker said. “We’re finding our groove quicker than what most new teams have, especially with two new freshmen coming up, who are really good.”
Those two - Caryss Barger and Addisyn Vanderwall - faced pressure defenses and were “good at keeping it calm even under pressure,” Thacker said. “They kept working hard till the end of the game.”
Across Idaho, shot clocks are becoming common this season and will be used in state tournament play starting in 2024. Facing those timers didn’t affect GHS much, Thacker said, “because we’re a fast team anyway.”
Both Melba and Cole Valley forced GHS into numerous backcourt turnovers, but the Grangeville girls got some offense going.
“I should point out Madalyn Green,” Thacker said. “She’s been working hard in the post. So has Adalei Lefebvre. Madalyn did good against Cole Valley - she’d get it in the post, and she’d make her move. She also has a good three-point shot when she’s set up.”
Their coach is pushing the Bulldogs to improve their rebounding.
“Coach has been on us about blocking out and rebounding,” Thacker said. “That’s our main goal. We tried. They’re big girls but we have more speed on them.”
Grangeville faces two more out-of-area varsity teams this month - at McCall after press time Nov. 15, then Parma at home at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 18 - before renewing their rivalry with Prairie at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 for the annual Idaho County Shootout.
“We are really excited for that,” Thacker said. “That’s our favorite game of the year, just because everyone shows up.”
