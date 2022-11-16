Mattie Thacker photo

Mattie Thacker.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Melba and Cole Valley Christian once again pencil as two of Idaho’s top 2A girls basketball teams, and their performances as Grangeville visited them both last weekend will keep them atop the classification, for now. For Grangeville, the games showed the Bulldogs face a climb to become competitive - and showed they are making quick progress.

“The best thing we did was keep learning to work as a team,” Bulldogs junior Mattie Thacker said. “We’re finding our groove quicker than what most new teams have, especially with two new freshmen coming up, who are really good.”

